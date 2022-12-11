Pet of the Week: Willow

This is Willow, a precious pup currently at Billings Animal Rescue Kare (BARK) whose only wish for the holidays is to find a home.

Willow is still young, only four months old. She's been on her best behavior in hopes of being on the nice list. She is dreaming of a home with a fenced yard to play in and a person to share it with. It might be hard to fit all of that into a sack, but she knows Santa can make magic happen.

Willow has 11 brothers and sisters, and the whole family is current on their vaccinations. All of their appointments for being spayed and neutered are scheduled and paid for as well. When they grow up they are expected to be of a medium size.

BARK is an all-volunteer rescue organization. To help make it through the holidays they need paper towels, bleach, liquid laundry soap, dish soap, toys for cats and dogs and a couple more volunteers. Money is also helpful, Vet-To-Go has been used for vetting needs.

Bark is located at 4017 1st Ave. S. For more information on furry friends available, their needs and their services, call 406-208-2454.