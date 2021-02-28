Pet of the week: Winston

Winston is a 1-year-old neutered male cat available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

This big black cat is a total sweetheart who unsurprisingly enjoys a good bowl of food. He also loves to roll around in some catnip and snooze in the warm sunlight.

At the end of his busy day he's content to cozy up to his person for some snuggles. Winston wants to be the center of attention and would prefer to be the only kitty in his new home.

The adoption fee for adult cats is usually $50, but a portion of Winston's fee has been sponsored with a mention of The Billings Gazette's pet of the week.

The shelter will celebrate the opening of their new Learning Center at 2010 Grand Avenue #1 on March 2 at 1 p.m.

To adopt Winston or any of the other pets they have available, call YVAS at 294-7387 or go to the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. The shelter's hours are noon-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.

See the YVAS Facebook page for all their upcoming events and announcements.