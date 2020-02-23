Pet of the week: Wisteria

Wisteria is a female pup available for adoption through Rez Dog Rescue of Montana. An Australian cattle dog/red heeler and shepherd mix, the cute pup is light-colored with red freckled ears. She’s approximately 3 months old.

Wisteria is active and plays well with other dogs. She especially enjoys playing and snuggling with kids.

Wisteria will probably be medium-sized when fully grown. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.

A home with a fenced yard or in the country with safe acreage is required for dog adoption through Rez Dog Rescue. All adopted dogs must also be allowed in their family homes to sleep at night.

To adopt Wisteria for $150, contact Doug by calling 696-9775.

For more information, or to view a list of pets available through Rez Dog Rescue, go to petfinder.com or the Rez Dog Rescue of Montana page on Facebook.

