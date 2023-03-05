Spring is around the corner, which means weather will be warming up. And when the sun comes out, so do the critters.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is hoping to help through their Working Cat Program, which is currently at capacity and limiting their ability to help other cats in the area.

There's no need to worry about pests with a working cat. They are excellent at keeping rodents and other similar creatures away from barns, warehouses and other outdoor spaces. Full of energy and zest for life, the only thing these felines are missing is a home.

There are many cats of mixed ages, breed and sex. All of them are fully vaccinated, ear-tipped and spayed or neutered. They will be sent home in a large, hard-sided dog kennel to help them transition to their new environment.

Working cats are free to adopt with an approved application.

YVAS is currently running a Lovable & Lucky Lads adoption promotion. From now until March 7 the shelter will be reducing all adult dog adoption fees to $80. Other upcoming events and information on shelter programs are available on their website, www.yvas.org.

YVAS is always in need of donations of wet cat food, large-sized airport crates, clay cat litter, paper towels, toys, soft treats, leashes, collars, small animal supplies and monetary donations.