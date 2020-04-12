Pet of the week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Billings Animal Rescue Kare has many healthy pets waiting for loving homes.

While the adoption process is more complicated now, BARK representatives said this is really the perfect time for people to add a new furry family member to their homes. Families and their new pets will have time to bond as they’re waiting to go back outside again.

Anyone considering adopting one of its pets should call 406-208-2454 for more details. The agency is not offering any drop-in visitation until further notice.

For more information, and to learn more about BARK and its adoptable pets, go to the “Billings Animal Rescue Kare (B.A.R.K.)” Facebook page.

