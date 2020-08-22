 Skip to main content
Pets of the week: Bindy and Sparta

Pets of the week: Bindy and Sparta

Bindy and Sparta

Bindy and Sparta are pets of the week at Help for Homeless Pets.

 Courtesy photo

Bindy and Sparta are 8-year-old Persian mix cats available for adoption at Help for Homeless Pets. The organization believes the cats are related. They were abandoned together in February and HHP provided extensive vet care, grooming and TLC to restore their health.

Bindy and Sparta are gentle, sweet and healthy. They’re great with kids, dogs and other cats. They would do best in a quiet home. They must be adopted together. The adoption fee is $125 for the pair.

Many other pets are also available. HHP pets will visit the Laurel Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

To adopt Bindy and Sparta, contact Angie by calling 860-8735, or go to Help for Homeless Pets, located at 2910 Hannon Road. The shelter is open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily.

HHP’s website is updated daily. To see a list of adoptable pets or for more information about HHP, go to helpforhomelesspets.org. Information is also available on the organization’s Facebook page.

The organization needs donations of many pet care items, volunteers to help with cleaning and maintenance projects, as well as cash and gift cards to hardware stores. Cash donations may be made through the organization's GoFundMe page.

To donate items or volunteer, text or call Ashley at 861-3342 or Angie at 406-860-8735.

