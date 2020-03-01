Pets of the week: Carter and Capri

Carter and Capri are a pair of bonded cats available for adoption at Help for Homeless Pets. The loving pair were abandoned with 18 other cats rescued by the organization.

Carter is a brown-and-white male tabby, and Capri is a young, female tuxedo cat. Carter is more adventurous, while Capri is never too far away. They love to snuggle with each other, hang out together and snuggle with their human friends.

Carter and Capri are box-trained and great with other cats, dogs and children. They are neutered, spayed and up-to-date on distemper vaccinations.

They need a safe area where they can be inside and outside to hunt and play while they acclimate to their new home. Since the cats are bonded, they must be adopted together.

To adopt the pair for $95, contact Angie by calling 860-8735, or go to Help for Homeless Pets, located at 2910 Hannon Road. The shelter is open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily.

HHP also has a variety of other cats and kittens available for adoption, as well as dogs ranging in age from puppy to senior, plus rabbits and Guinea pigs. HHP pets visit Tractor Supply at 496 Main St., from 12:30 to 4 p.m. most Saturdays.