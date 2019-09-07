Cooper and Colby are 7-week-old gray-and-white shorthair tabby kittens available for adoption through Help for Homeless Pets.
These cute little ones are part of a rescue of 20 cats and kittens abandoned in a rural area. HHP rescued two mama cats, eight kittens and 10 young adult cats. All of them have sweet temperaments, love to play, are social with other pets and children, and are available for adoption.
The kittens are neutered and have received distemper vaccinations.
The adoption fee is $125 per cat, but if a mama cat is adopted together with one of her kittens, her adoption fee is reduced to $25, which will include her spaying, and rabies and distemper vaccinations.
The organization needs help with the cost of spaying, neutering, and vet care for the cats. Two received treatments for infections from bite wounds, but besides being hungry, the rest were all in pretty good health and well socialized.
To make a monetary donation in any amount, go to helpforhomelesspets.org, click on the “Please Donate Now” button, and note the donation is for the “C rescue cats” while completing the donation form.
Or, mail a check or gift card to the organization at P.O. Box 1282, Billings, MT 59103.
HHP, located at 2910 Hannon Road, will host a garage sale and barbecue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Other cats and dogs are also available. HHP pets visit Tractor Supply at 496 Main St., from 12:30 to 4 p.m. most Saturdays.
To view a list of animals, or for more information, including how to adopt an available pet, go to helpforhomelesspets.org.