Pets of the week: Gary and Chloe

Chloe and Gary are a sweet pair of young cats available for adoption at Help for Homeless Pets. They aren't related to each other, but came to the shelter together when their previous owner couldn't keep them any longer, even though they were dearly loved.

Gary is orange and white, and Chloe is black and white. They are 2-4 years old. Both are friendly with everyone including kids and adults. They've been socialized with dogs. They love to play and sleep together and are never far from each other.

The cats are litter box trained, neutered/spayed and current on their distemper combo vaccinations.

Other cats of all ages, dogs, Guinea pigs and a hamster with a big new cage are also available. HHP pets visit Tractor Supply at 496 Main St., from 12:30 to 4 p.m. most Saturdays.

To adopt Gary and Chloe for $95, contact Angie by calling 860-8735, or go to Help for Homeless Pets, located at 2910 Hannon Road. The shelter is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

HHP’s website is updated daily with adoptable pets and more information at helpforhomelesspets.org.

Information is also available on the organization’s Facebook page.