Pets of the week: Lady and Mouth

Lady and Mouth are a mother-daughter bonded pair of shepherd/great Pyrenees mix dogs available for adoption through Help for Homeless Pets.

They are both 4-5 years old, house trained and friendly with dogs, kids and adults. They need a home without cats. They are spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Once outside the shelter, Lady and Mouth are adventurous, but come back when called. They love to cuddle and get kisses.

The shelter has a variety of dogs and cats of all ages available for adoption.

To adopt Lady and Mouth for $250, call Angie at 860-8735, or go to Help for Homeless Pets, located at 2910 Hannon Road. The shelter is open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily.

To see a list of adoptable pets or for more information about HHP, go to helpforhomelesspets.org. Information is also available on the organization’s Facebook page.

The organization is in need of fans to cool the shelter building, clean towels, wash cloths, sheets, blankets, cat supplies, dog supplies, paper towels, soap and sanitizer.

Cash donations may be made through the organization's GoFundMe page.

To donate items or volunteer, text or call Ashley at 861-3342 or Angie at 406-860-8735.

