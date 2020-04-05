Pets of the week: Lady and Mouth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lady and Mouth are a bonded pair of 3-year-old female Great Pyrenees mix dogs available for adoption through Help for Homeless Pets.

The large dogs love to go for walks and car rides. Both are extremely affectionate and well-mannered. While they’re shy when first meeting humans, they want to be petted and loved. They would do best in a home with a fenced yard or in the country. Because of their large size, Lady and Mouth would do better in a home with older children. The dogs do not like cats.

Lady and Mouth are house-trained and current on distemper, parvo and rabies vaccinations.

Since they are bonded, Lady and Mouth must be adopted together. Cost for the pair is $250.

Other animals available at Help For Homeless Pets include more dogs; Guinea pigs; bunnies; and a variety of cats and kittens including Siamese, munchkin, Manx and Maine coon. More new kittens will be available soon.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, visitation and adoption arrangements are available by appointment, by calling 406-860-8735 or 406-896-1700.

HHP’s website is updated daily with adoptable pets and more information at helpforhomelesspets.org.

Information is also available on the organization’s Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0