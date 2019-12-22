Pets of the week: Leo and Oliver

Leo and Oliver are nearly identical 1-year-old American shorthair cats available for adoption through Help for Homeless Pets.
Leo and Oliver would be excellent as family or companion cats. Their previous family is not able to keep them. Leo and Oliver are sweet-natured and litter-trained. They’ve lived with dogs and children, but would do best in a home with no other cats. Because Leo and Oliver are declawed, they'll need to stay indoors.
Other cats, dogs, Guinea pigs, and a cute dwarf hamster with a large, accessorized cage are also available. HHP pets visit Tractor Supply at 496 Main St., from 12:30 to 4 p.m. most Saturdays.
You have free articles remaining.
Leo and Oliver would do best if kept together, but may be adopted individually. To adopt the pair for $150, or one of the cats for $95, contact Angie by calling 860-8735, or go to Help for Homeless Pets, located at 2910 Hannon Road. The shelter is open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily.
The organization needs donations of humidifiers for its shelter. Many other pet care items are also needed. Gift certificates to any hardware store for maintenance and repair projects are always accepted. Volunteers who can help with repairs, maintenance projects, or general cleaning are always welcome. To volunteer, text or call Ashley at 861-3342, or Angie at 860-8735.
To view a list of animals or for more information, go to helpforhomelesspets.org, or follow the organization’s Facebook page.