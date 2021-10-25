Pets of the week: Mattie and Mickie

Mattie and Mickie are both 11-year-old female Australian cattle dog mixes available for adoption from Billings Animal Rescue Kare (BARK).

Both are housebroken, current on their vaccinations, leashed trained, and they are spayed.

They were adopted 11 years ago from BARK when they were pups. They must go together and their new home must have a fenced yard.

They are not fond of cats.

Please call 406-208-2454 for more information about Mattie and Mickie and how to set up a visit with them.

BARK has some kittens, a few adult cats, and a couple of puppies that are also looking for someone to love.

BARK is in need of dye-free adult dry cat food, bleach, liquid laundry soap, and dish soap. Drop-in visits are welcome however, BARK limits the number of people in their facility; the best way to ensure that you can visit the critters is to call ahead and plan your visit.

BARK is located at 4017 First Ave. South.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0