Pets of the week: Miss Thing and Blue

Miss Thing and Blue are the pets of the week from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Miss Thing and Blue are two friendly female rabbits available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Though they don’t enjoy being held, they are affectionate and love climbing into their human’s lap to eat treats. Miss Thing is more outgoing than Blue, but both are sweet. The bunnies have lived together; however, they may be adopted individually. Their new family will need to provide a cage.

Other pets are also awaiting homes.

To adopt Miss Thing and Blue for $15 each, call YVAS at 294-7387 or go to the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. YVAS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.

The YVAS annual fundraiser My Furry Valentine will take place at the Pub Station on Saturday at 7 p.m. The event will include a photo booth by Miranda Murdock Photography, food and drinks, silent auction items, a 50/50 raffle, drinks, and live music by Not Your Boyfriend's Band. Tickets cost $20 and are available at the Pub Station box office and online at thepubstation.com.

Also, the shelter will co-host CatVideoFest 2020 at Babcock Theatre with two showings at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Tickets cost $10 and a portion of the proceeds benefit YVAS. Tickets are available online at arthousebillings.com.

The organization needs donations of towels, blankets, wet and dry cat food, soft dog treats, hot dogs, leashes, collars, hard and soft dog toys, and cat toys. Also needed are supplies for pocket pets such as Guinea pigs, hamsters, ferrets, etc.

For more information, go to the “Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter” Facebook page or yvas.org.

