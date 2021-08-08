 Skip to main content
Pets of the week: Ravioli and Puddin
Ravioli and her kitten Puddin are the pets of the week from Help for Homeless Pets.

 Courtesy photo

One-year-old Ravioli and her 12-week-old kitten Puddin are a bonded pair of cats available for adoption from Help for Homeless Pets. They love to play and sleep together and are never far apart.

Both are box trained and friendly with kids and adults.

They are spayed and up to date on vaccinations.

To adopt Ravioli and Puddin for $175, call Angie at 860-8735, or go to Help for Homeless Pets, located at 2910 Hannon Road. The shelter is open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily.

Ravioli also has another kitten, Chicken Nugget, an orange male, available for adoption. The shelter also has other beautiful Maine coon cross adult cats and a large variety of dogs available for adoption. 

To see a list of adoptable pets or for more information about HHP, go to helpforhomelesspets.org. Information is also available on the organization’s Facebook page.

The organization is in need of clean towels, wash cloths, sheets, blankets, cat supplies, dog supplies, paper towels, bleach, laundry soap, automatic dishwasher detergent and sanitizer.

Cash donations may be made through the organization's GoFundMe page.

They are looking for volunteers to help with cleaning and maintenance projects, transportation for vet appointments and computer and data entry assistance.

To donate items or volunteer, text or call Ashley at 861-3342 or Angie at 406-860-8735.

