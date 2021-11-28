Pets of the week: Roxy

Roxy is a female 9-month-old mix breed dog available for adoption from Billings Animal Rescue Kare (BARK).

Roxy has lots of energy and loves to run and play. Her ideal home would be one with children aged five and older to challenge her energy level. She would enjoy an active family that would take her hiking and camping.

Roxy needs a fenced yard to keep her safe and to play ball in. She enjoys going for car rides and spending time with her people.

Roxy is spayed and fully vaccinated.

Please call 406-208-2454 for more information or to set up a visit.

BARK has some kittens, a few adult cats, and a couple of puppies that are also looking for someone to love.

BARK is in need of liquid laundry soap, dryer sheets, and cat and dog toys. Drop-in visits are welcome however, BARK limits the number of people in their facility; the best way to ensure that you can visit the critters is to call ahead and plan your visit.

BARK is having its annual Pictures with Santa Paws event Sunday, Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Dee-O-Gee, 27 Shiloh Rd., Suite 1 and the cost is a cash donation to BARK.