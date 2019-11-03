Pets of the week: Sushi, Sashimi and Tofu

Sushi, Sashimi and Tofu are 6½-month-old sister cats available for adoption, individually or together, through Rimrock Humane Society.
The kittens have been waiting for their forever homes since July. The trio came to RHS from a loving home who raised them from birth, along with their mother. The super-sweet and cuddly cats have earned the title of “most favorite kittens ever fostered” from their foster human.
Sashimi is almost all black. She is laid back and is the first to cuddle and ask for love and attention.
Sushi has adorable markings on her face and impressive whiskers and ear tufts, while Tofu has even more.
Tofu is curious and playful. She loves showing off her hunting skills with toys. The explorer in the family, she's the first to run out of their room to investigate and start new adventures.
Sushi is a blend of her sisters’ personalities: not as outgoing as Tofu but still active and playful; not quite as cuddly as Sashimi but enjoys sleeping next to her person on the couch.
Each of the cats is spayed, dewormed, microchipped, and current on vaccinations.
The cats have not been exposed to dogs, but get along with other cats in the house. RHS recommends slow introductions to any animals in their new homes.
Sushi, Sashimi, and Tofu may be adopted separately or together. The kittens have a sponsor willing to pay half the adoption fee for their new owners. To adopt one or more of the cats for $45 per cat, contact RHS through its website at rimrockhumanesociety.org, or by calling 406-323-3687, or emailing schurch@rimrockhumanesociety.org.