Pets of the week: Trip and Louie

Trip and Louie are a pair of bonded male cats available for adoption at Help for Homeless Pets.

Trip is a 3-year-old black Bombay mix. Trip was injured when he was found and his right front leg has been amputated. It hasn’t slowed him down. He is very active.

Louie is a 4-year-old brown-and-white tabby British shorthair mix.

The handsome cats are friendly with kids, adults and amiable dogs. They are gentle and loving. The two enjoy doing everything together and are never apart for long. The cats need to be adopted as a pair.

Both are indoor cats, neutered, box-trained and current on vaccinations.

Many other pets are also available.

To adopt Trip and Louie for $125, contact Angie by calling 860-8735, or go to Help for Homeless Pets, located at 2910 Hannon Road. The shelter is open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily.

HHP’s website is updated daily. To see a list of adoptable pets or for more information about HHP, go to helpforhomelesspets.org. Information is also available on the organization’s Facebook page.