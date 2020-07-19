Pets of the week: Tuxie and Trudie

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tuxie and Trudie are a bonded pair of 1-year-old female cats available for adoption at Help for Homeless Pets. Both are American short hair. Tuxie is black and white, and Trudie is black and orange tortoiseshell.

The sister cats shared caring for their kittens in foster care. Both are box-trained and friendly with everyone including kids and adults. They love to play and sleep together and are never far apart. They are beautiful and ready to start their new life in a loving home. They should be adopted together, as they are best friends.

The cats are spayed and current on rabies distemper combo vaccinations.

To adopt the pair for $125, contact Angie by calling 860-8735, or go to Help for Homeless Pets, located at 2910 Hannon Road. The shelter is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

HHP’s website is updated daily with adoptable pets and more information at helpforhomelesspets.org.

Information is also available on the organization’s Facebook page.