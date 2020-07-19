Pets of the week: Tuxie and Trudie

Tuxie and Trudie are a bonded pair of 1-year-old female cats available for adoption at Help for Homeless Pets. Both are American short hair. Tuxie is black and white, and Trudie is black and orange tortoiseshell.
The sister cats shared caring for their kittens in foster care. Both are box-trained and friendly with everyone including kids and adults. They love to play and sleep together and are never far apart. They are beautiful and ready to start their new life in a loving home. They should be adopted together, as they are best friends.
The cats are spayed and current on rabies distemper combo vaccinations.
To adopt the pair for $125, contact Angie by calling 860-8735, or go to Help for Homeless Pets, located at 2910 Hannon Road. The shelter is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
HHP’s website is updated daily with adoptable pets and more information at helpforhomelesspets.org.
Information is also available on the organization’s Facebook page.
The organization needs donations of clean towels, washcloths, sheets, blankets, pillowcases, quilts and blankets; cleaning supplies including automatic dishwasher detergent and hand sanitizer; treats and vegetables for Guinea pigs and rabbits; and food, treats and supplies for cats and dogs.
Volunteers to help with cleaning and maintenance projects are also needed.
To donate or volunteer, text or call Angie at 406-860-8735.
