Phalen beats out three other republicans

Bob Phalen, running against three other Republicans for House District 36 in the far eastern part of the state, held an early lead Tuesday night with 67% of the vote.

The primary race for House District 36 was crowded, with four Republicans vying for the seat, and no incumbent. Should no challengers arise, and tallies continue on the same trend, Tuesday’s results would effectively make Phalen the representative-elect, as no Democrat sought the seat.

With just over 3,100 votes tallied by 10 p.m., the next closest candidate had only 14%. Phalen, a Vietnam veteran with experience as a ranch hand and a mechanic, said the early lead could be attributed both to his grassroots approach to campaigning and the incumbent Rep. Alan Doane.

“He had probably as (much) influence on me as I had on me. Had it not been for Alan Doane, I probably wouldn’t be talking to you tonight,” said.

Along with endorsing Phalan, Doane joined him in a campaign hindered by the conditions brought on by the global outbreak of COVID-19. Doane, elected to his fourth and final term in 2018, could shake hands and go door-to-door to speak with voters face-to-face. For 2020, Phalen had to be a little more resourceful.

“We still went door-to-door, we just left flyers there for them,” he said.