Phone calls from Santa & Mrs. Claus available through NOVA

Nova Center for the Performing Arts offers virtual Santa Claus visits this holiday season. Mrs. Claus is also available by special request and arrangement.
Despite the pandemic, and the fact that Santa’s age and weight put him at high risk for COVID-19, organizers plan to bring him safely into homes with a personal via phone or FaceTime. Cost is $20, according to a news release from NOVA.
Santa’s hours are limited since he and his helpers are busy. Make reservations by calling NOVA Center at 406-591-9535 or emailing Dodie Rife at producer@novabillings.org.
Retrospective: Santa Claus in the Magic City
Santa Claus at West Park Plaza, 1975
Santa arrives downtown, 1977
Santa walks with children downtown, 1977
Santa talks to children downtown, 1977
"Visit Santa Daily," 1977
Santa at West Park Plaza, 1977
Santa Claus at West Park Plaza, 1978
Santa at Rimrock Mall, December 8, 1980
Sgt. Santa at Saint Vincent Hospital, 1981
Sgt. Santa at St. Vincent Hospital, 1981
Santa rappels
Santa visits jail inmates, December 17, 1983
Santa at Rimrock Mall, 1984
Santa and McGruff, 1984
Santa in downtown Billings, 1984
Santa Claus at Alkali Creek Elementary School, 1984
Crossing guard Santa Claus, 1984
Toys for Tots toy run, 1991
