 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phone calls from Santa & Mrs. Claus available through NOVA

Phone calls from Santa & Mrs. Claus available through NOVA

{{featured_button_text}}

Nova Center for the Performing Arts offers virtual Santa Claus visits this holiday season. Mrs. Claus is also available by special request and arrangement.

Despite the pandemic, and the fact that Santa’s age and weight put him at high risk for COVID-19, organizers plan to bring him safely into homes with a personal via phone or FaceTime. Cost is $20, according to a news release from NOVA.

Santa’s hours are limited since he and his helpers are busy. Make reservations by calling NOVA Center at 406-591-9535 or emailing Dodie Rife at producer@novabillings.org.

Retrospective: Santa Claus in the Magic City

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News