Photo: A pair of mallard ducks perch on the edge of the Rims as Billings sees steady rain

A pair of mallard ducks perch near rain puddles on the edge of the Rims overlooking Billings on Thursday afternoon.
Brady Wassam knew what to expect when he took a job on the railroad. Wassam, 30, of Columbia Falls, came from a family of railroaders who have…
Unable to find a room as Billings hotels experience record occupancy rates, one refinery worker in town from Louisiana got a tent at the Billings KOA where he rode out April's bitter cold snap and blizzard.
A Billings resident accused of child sex abuse in March is now facing additional charges.
Billings Police respond to a robbery at the Maverick Casino at 710 14th St W on Sunday afternoon. A male suspect in his 30s entered the casino…
A Lame Deer man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to two years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.
A Hardin man pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide while under the influence, the charge stemming from a 2021 fatal wreck in the West End.
Robert Michael Arellano of Helena was sentenced Tuesday morning to 110 years in Montana State Prison for sexually abusing a minor for a more than 18-month span.
The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools will surprise students across School District 2 this week when a huge contingent of volunteers work together to distribute 17,000 donuts to students on May 10, 11 and 12.
A Yellowstone County jury convicted a Billings woman Monday of causing the crash that resulted in the death of her 5-year-old son in November 2019.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured and relocated a male grizzly bear to the greater Yellowstone area Wednesday after the bear kille…
