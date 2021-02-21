Photo: An ice jam forms on the Yellowstone River near Billings

Gazette staff
An ice jam forms on the Yellowstone River near Riverfront Park as the temperature rises into the 40's on Sunday.
The body of an eight-year-old girl missing for more than a year has been found on the Crow Indian Reservation.
Three teens have died after a wreck Friday night west of Billings, and a fourth teen was taken to the hospital with injuries.
A 25-year-old Billings woman who died in a head-on crash Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 87, which also hospitalized a 62-year-old Roundup man…
A Billings man arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday has been charged with assaulting a 3-year-old.
A judge rejected prosecutors’ plea for a maximum prison term on Thursday in the case of a teen who ran over a police officer in 2020, saying t…
For more than 40 years the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings has been the vendor of beer and wine at MetraPark facilities, donating all proc…
A Bozeman elementary school principal died after being injured in an avalanche Sunday in the Beehive Basin area near Big Sky.
The Laurel School Board's special meeting about the district's COVID-19 safety policy that makes masking optional ended Wednesday night after …
Last week, Billings City Council's appointment to the Heights water board showed up to his first meeting unsure if he'd be allowed to take his seat.
