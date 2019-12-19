{{featured_button_text}}
Angel tree ceremony

Betty and Jerry Hereim attend the DUI Task Force Angel Tree and Award of Merit Ceremony to honor families and law enforcement members at the Yellowstone County Courthouse on Thursday. to place two new ornaments on the DUI Task Force Angel Tree to The event honors those that lost their lives in alcohol related crashes. The Hereim's baby was killed by a DUI driver in a crash that severely injured Betty on 3rd Avenue North in 1965.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

