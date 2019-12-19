Betty and Jerry Hereim attend the DUI Task Force Angel Tree and Award of Merit Ceremony to honor families and law enforcement members at the Yellowstone County Courthouse on Thursday. to place two new ornaments on the DUI Task Force Angel Tree to The event honors those that lost their lives in alcohol related crashes. The Hereim's baby was killed by a DUI driver in a crash that severely injured Betty on 3rd Avenue North in 1965.
Photo: Angel Tree Ceremony at the Yellowstone County Courthouse
- Gazette Staff
-
-
Recommended
Print Ads
Home
Car
Jewelry
Construction
Service
Restaurant
Service
Latest Local Offers
Susan B. Lovely - Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Floberg Real Estate
Comet Air Duct Cleaning