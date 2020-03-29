Photo: Apocalypse sign in Hardin

Crow recreation

A sign reads "Apocalypse Sale Toilet Paper" at the Hardin Flying J on Sunday.

 LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette

A sign reads "Apocalypse Sale Toilet Paper" at the Hardin Flying J on Sunday. 

