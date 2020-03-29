Photo: Apocalypse sign in Hardin

A sign reads "Apocalypse Sale Toilet Paper" at the Hardin Flying J on Sunday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
A sign reads "Apocalypse Sale Toilet Paper" at the Hardin Flying J on Sunday.
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.