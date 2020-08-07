You have permission to edit this article.
Photo: Artists beautify downtown Billings for Chalk on the Walk

Chalk on the Walk

Caitlin Hart works on a chalk drawing for Chalk on the Walk in downtown Billings on Friday. Hart drew a picture of Lake Hubert in Minnesota, a place she normally visits every summer but is unable to this year because of COVID-19. Chalk on the Walk continues on the downtown sidewalks on Saturday.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

