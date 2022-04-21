 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photo: Atomic Circus returns to MSU Billings for the first time since 2019

  • 0
Atomic Circus returns to MSU Billings

MSU Billings Assistant Professor of Biological and Physical Sciences Dr. Matt Queen demonstrates the properties of liquid nitrogen by smashing broccoli dipped in liquid nitrogen during the Atomic Circus at the Petro Theater on Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022.

 AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE

MSU Billings Assistant Professor of Biological and Physical Sciences Dr. Matt Queen demonstrates the properties of liquid nitrogen by smashing broccoli dipped in liquid nitrogen during the Atomic Circus at the Petro Theater on Thursday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hong Kong eases curbs, businesses reopen as COVID cases fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News