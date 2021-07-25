Photo: Balloons launch from Amend Park on Sunday

Gazette staff
Residents watch balloons rise at Amend Park during the Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous in Billings on Sunday.
Red Lodge Search and Rescue has received a report of a Friday, July 2, sighting of a lone female hiker matching the description of Tatum Morell, the 23-year-old woman who remains missing.
The Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office has filed a series of serious adult felony charges against three teenage boys accused of carjacking, kidnapping and violently raping a Billings woman.
The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the drowning death of a woman in her late 30s whose body was discovered Tuesday morning in the Stillwater River and the law enforcement agency is asking that anyone with information about the incident reach out.
A 47-year-old Billings man has been identified as the victim of the Friday morning crash at Lewis Avenue and Sixth Street West.
After eating just two meals at Marble Table, contractor Aaron Koenigsberg and his family are helping the owners expand their business — for free.
Neighbors first reported the lion at 4 a.m. Thursday near N. 48th Street West in the Oak Ridge Estates subdivision.
Billings police responded to a shooting on Billings' South Side on Monday afternoon that left one man injured and one in custody.
A woman whose body was found Tuesday in the Stillwater River has been identified, but the investigation into her death by the Stillwater Count…
A former Billings rheumatologist and his business agreed to settle alleged civil False Claims Act violations regarding his practice for a $2,0…
