 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photo: Beartooth backdrop for Rims walkers

  • 0
Rim walk

The Beartooth Mountains form a backdrop for a couple walking along the top of the Billings Rimrocks on Monday. The clear skies an unusually warm temperatures are here to stay, at least for a few days. Tuesday's high is expected to top 60 degrees in the Billings area, with kite-flying winds that may gust to 20 mph. On Wednesday and Thursday, the highs are expected to be about around 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. 

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The Beartooth Mountains form a backdrop for a couple walking along the top of the Billings Rimrocks on Monday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: France opens up to US visitors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News