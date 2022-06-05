 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Photo: Beartooth Mountains with above normal snow

  • 0
Beartooth snowpack

The current snowpack in the Beartooth Mountains can be seen in this aerial view on Saturday. The National Water and Climate Center lists the Beartooth Mountains at 167 percent of normal snow water equivalent. All Montana mountain ranges are showing above normal snowpack with the Gallatin at 192 percent and the Bitterroot at 283 percent.

 LARRY MAYER. Billings Gazette

The current snowpack in the Beartooth Mountains can be seen in this aerial view on Saturday. The National Water and Climate Center lists the Beartooth Mountains at 167 percent of normal snow water equivalent. All Montana mountain ranges are showing above normal snowpack with the Gallatin at 192 percent and the Bitterroot at 283 percent.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Locations

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Billings teen reported missing

Billings teen reported missing

Lacee Marie Robinson was last seen May 28 at a residence on Third Avenue South. She was recently diagnosed with a medical condition that makes her prone to illness, according to her family, and the Billings Police Department is investigating her disappearance.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal to meet newcomer Casper Ruud in French Open final

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News