The current snowpack in the Beartooth Mountains can be seen in this aerial view on Saturday. The National Water and Climate Center lists the Beartooth Mountains at 167 percent of normal snow water equivalent. All Montana mountain ranges are showing above normal snowpack with the Gallatin at 192 percent and the Bitterroot at 283 percent.
Photo: Beartooth Mountains with above normal snow
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A shootout between a 19-year-old Billings man and Billings police ended with the suspect dead and one cop injured late Monday evening.
A two vehicle crash on Shepherd Acton Road and Hofferber Road resulted in two fatalities in Shepherd on Friday afternoon.
Two children were killed Friday and a teen hospitalized after a collision on a rural road between Billings and Roundup.
At least one person is dead and a portion of a residential block near North Park is closed while police investigate a shooting which occured late Monday night.
Lacee Marie Robinson was last seen May 28 at a residence on Third Avenue South. She was recently diagnosed with a medical condition that makes her prone to illness, according to her family, and the Billings Police Department is investigating her disappearance.
Sheriff's deputies have cordoned off the scene of a reported shooting at Garden Avenue and Thicket Lane at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A 3:00 a.m. rescue operation is under way on the Rimrocks after a person fell near the Billings airport on Monday.
A Billings teen is accused of firing multiple rounds out a car window and striking a home while driving around the city over the weekend with two other teens.
A Billings cab driver previously charged with DUI is now facing multiple counts of criminal endangerment after a crash in the city’s South Side over the weekend.
Billings police S.W.A.T team members, fire and ambulance personnel are on the scene of a man barricaded in a house on the 800 block of Solita …