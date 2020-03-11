Photo: Beavers at Coulson Park

Photo: Beavers at Coulson Park

{{featured_button_text}}
Cottonwood trees at Coulson Park

Cottonwood trees along the bank of the Yellowstone River at Coulson Park show the effects of beavers as the weather warms on Wednesday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Cottonwood trees along the bank of the Yellowstone River at Coulson Park show the effects of beavers as the weather warms on Wednesday.

0
1
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News