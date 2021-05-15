 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photo: Billings Central car wash raises money for Ram Jam

Photo: Billings Central car wash raises money for Ram Jam

Billings Central car wash

Cadie Reichert dries off a car as Billings Central holds a car wash at the 4th Avenue North MasterLube in Billings on Saturday, May 15, 2021. The car wash was to raise funds for Ram Jam, the school’s graduation party.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel strike in Gaza destroys building with AP, other media

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News