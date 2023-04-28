Billings police investigate a shooting that was reported shortly after midnight at 2600 Belknap Avenue. An adult man with a gunshot wound was taken to a Billings hospital and was reportedly in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing according to a social media post from the department.
top story
Photo: Billings police investigate a Belknap Avenue shooting
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drug task force agents seized thousands of fentanyl pills, hundreds of grams of meth and firearms following their arrest last month.
Agents with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Drug Enforcement Administration and FBI arrested 10 of defendants on Wednesday in a coordinated take…
Photos of the Northern Lights northwest of Billings late Sunday night.
Yellowstone County prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a man accused of causing a fatal crash near the Billings airport last year.
Customers were all sent the wrong postcard, and will have to be notified again.