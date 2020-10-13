Photo: Billings police investigate shooting on Avenue C

Billings police, fire and ambulance personnel were on the scene of a fatal officer involved shooting at 2290 Avenue C at 10:20 p.m. Monday. According to a Tweet by Billings PD, a 29 year old male from Box Elder, MT was shot and killed by two BPD officers after they tried to detain him and a physical altercation ensued.
20-76444; Officer Involved Shooting. See attached release - LT Wooley pic.twitter.com/2cCapeNRRk— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) October 13, 2020
A 29-year-old Box Elder man was shot and killed during an altercation with two Billings Police Department officers Monday night.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.