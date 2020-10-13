 Skip to main content
Photo: Billings police investigate shooting on Avenue C

Billings police, fire and ambulance personnel were on the scene of a reported shooting at 2290 Avenue C at 10:30 p.m. Monday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Update

More information about this fatal officer-involved shooting is available here.

Billings police, fire and ambulance personnel were on the scene of a fatal officer involved shooting at 2290 Avenue C at 10:20 p.m. Monday. According to a Tweet by Billings PD, a 29 year old male from Box Elder, MT was shot and killed by two BPD officers after they tried to detain him and a physical altercation ensued. 

