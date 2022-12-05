Billings police are on the scene of a suspicious death at the Briar Patch Apartments at 1141 28th Street West Monday evening. A 38 year old man was found dead with numerous wounds according to a social media post from police.
Photo: Billings police investigate suspicious death
- Gazette staff
