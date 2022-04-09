Photo: Black Otter District Boy Scouts host Scout Show at the Montana Pavilion

Black Otter District Boy Scouts Daniel Gilleck, 11, and Robby Francis, 11, count down and cheer as scout derby cars race down the track during the District level Pinewood Derby race at the Scout Show in the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark on Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022. The Scout Show showcases a large variety of skills district scouts have been working on over the past year, including homemade pinewood derby cars.