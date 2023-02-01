 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photo: Blowing snow drifts along Highway 3 near Billings

  • 0
Blowing snow

Blowing snow creates drifts west of Billings as southwest winds arrive in the area this week.

 LARRY MAYER

Blowing snow creates drifts west of Billings as southwest winds arrive in the area this week.

See top photos from last week, as seen through the lens of Billings Gazette Photographer Larry Mayer.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

British photographer captures lion cubs leaping across Kenyan river

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News