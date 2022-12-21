Photo: Boys and Girls Club holiday meals

Staff members and volunteers fill Christmas dinner boxes provided by the Montana Rib and Chop House and WalMart at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County on Wednesday. The meals will be delivered to 100 club families for the holiday.
