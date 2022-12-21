 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Billings Gazette is partnering with Mountain Health CO-OP who are sponsoring 1,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Photo: Boys and Girls Club holiday meals

  • 0
Boys and Girls club meals

Staff members and volunteers fill Christmas dinner boxes provided by the Montana Rib and Chop House and WalMart at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County on Wednesday. The meals will be delivered to 100 club families for the holiday. 

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Staff members and volunteers fill Christmas dinner boxes provided by the Montana Rib and Chop House and WalMart at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County on Wednesday. The meals will be delivered to 100 club families for the holiday. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Cold weather snap in China creates beautiful frozen waterfalls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News