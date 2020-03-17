Photo: Burger King cleaning

Burger King

An employee sanitizes furniture inside the closed dining area of the North 27th Street Burger King Tuesday morning. The drive up window is still open for meals. Yellowstone County bars and restaurants have been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

 LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette

