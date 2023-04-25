A Burrowing Owl hunts on the prairie near Billings. The owls spend the spring, summer and early fall in Montana before migrating as far south as Mexico and South America for the winter.
Photo: Burrowing Owl hunting near Billings
- Gazette staff
