Photo: Canada goose walks on Yellowstone ice

Gazette staff
A Canada goose walks on jammed ice on the Yellowstone River near Billings as the temperature rises to 50 degrees on Sunday.
Locations
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A Canada goose walks on jammed ice on the Yellowstone River near Billings as the temperature rises to 50 degrees on Sunday.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ziegler died on the day of the 66th anniversary of his wedding to Stella. “He took me to my senior prom and that was it. We’ve been together ever since,” Stella said Friday morning.
Police and an armed SWAT team surrounded the trailer in the court at 3200 King Ave. West at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The verdict against Donald Edward Foster came about a year-and-a-half after he held his mother and a teenager against their will at a home in the Heights.
Borhan resigned from the Colstrip Police Department last year, Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton told the Gazette on Thursday.
Much of Eastern Montana will continue to experience patches of heavy fog Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
“What the intent of this was, I don’t know,” said Fr. Marquez of Billings. “I have no idea what they would do with these things.”
The position was left empty by Mallerie Stromswold who resigned recently citing mental health, her current enrollment at Montana State University, and pressure from her caucus to vote the party platform.
Political Science major Levi Black Eagle serves as the secretary of the Crow Tribe of Indians and representative on the Montana Advisory Council on Indian Education.
Fog covers the city in this view from the Billings Rimrocks Tuesday morning.
"He has a criminal history that is impossible to summarize in less than an hour," the prosecutor told the judge.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.