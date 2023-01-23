 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photo: Canada goose walks on Yellowstone ice

  • 0
Goose on the ice

A Canada goose walks on jammed ice on the Yellowstone River near Billings as the temperature rises to 50 degrees on Sunday.

 LARRY MAYER

A Canada goose walks on jammed ice on the Yellowstone River near Billings as the temperature rises to 50 degrees on Sunday.

See top photos from last week, as seen through the lens of Billings Gazette Photographer Larry Mayer.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID rules lifted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News