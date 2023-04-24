Workers build fences around the rebuilt tennis courts at Central Park on Monday. The $500,000 project includes new concrete and fences with half of the money from the Land Water Conservation Fund.
Photo: Central Park gets new tennis courts
- Gazette staff
