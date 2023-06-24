Mayor Bill Cole delivers remarks during the headstone rededication and commemoration ceremony for Civil War Lt. James F. Rowe at Mountview Cemetery on Saturday afternoon. Rowe is recognized as one of the first Union soldiers wounded in the Civil War. The Civil War officer was born in Baltimore on Apr. 19, 1861, and later died in Billings in 1891 of a gunshot wound. According to a March 26, 1891, article in the Billings Gazette, Rowe was shot following an argument with a roommate over a $6 grocery bill. The Montana Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and American Legion Post No. 4 along with family and friends from Michigan, California and Utah gathered to pay their respects on Saturday.