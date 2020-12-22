 Skip to main content
Photo: Christmas food boxes at the Boys and Girls Club

Volunteers at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County pose for a group picture after putting together 100 Christmas dinner boxes for the families of club members on Tuesday. Food was donated by the Montana Rib and Chop House, Rio Sabinas and WalMart.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

