Photo: Christmas trees arrive at St. Bernard's

Volunteers unload 435 Christmas trees to be sold at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. The annual sale is a fundraiser for the Knights of Columbus and go on sale on Friday, November 27. Hours of operation are Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. According to organizer Kevin Holland, there is a nationwide shortage of trees and their inventory is much lower than previous years.