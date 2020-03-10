Photo: City Brew opening downtown

City Brew opening

The newest City Brew location opens Wednesday in the DoubleTree on North 27th Street. The coffee shop is the 10th in the Billings area and 20th in the state. All proceeds from the opening day are being donated to the Billings Clinic Foundation Piggy Bank Fund.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

