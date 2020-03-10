Photo: City Brew opening downtown

×
The newest City Brew location opens Wednesday in the DoubleTree on North 27th Street. The coffee shop is the 10th City Brew in the Billings area and 20th in the state. All proceeds from the opening day are being donated to the Billings Clinic Foundation Piggy Bank Fund.
