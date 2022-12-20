 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photo: Coats donated to the homeless

Coat donation

Ed Taylor, of Taylor Electric, sorts through some of the 72 winter coats he assembled for homeless residents at the Montana Rescue Mission. Taylor started assembling new and lightly used coats after seeing a man sitting in the snow in downtown Billings. Taylor suggests people take warm clothing to the mission due to the recent cold weather.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

