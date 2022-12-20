Ed Taylor, of Taylor Electric, sorts through some of the 72 winter coats he assembled for homeless residents at the Montana Rescue Mission. Taylor started assembling new and lightly used coats after seeing a man sitting in the snow in downtown Billings. Taylor suggests people take warm clothing to the mission due to the recent cold weather.
Photo: Coats donated to the homeless
- Gazette staff
