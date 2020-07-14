Photo: Comet Neowise hangs over the Billings Rimrocks

Photo: Comet Neowise hangs over the Billings Rimrocks

{{featured_button_text}}
Comet Neowise

The comet Neowise hangs over the Billings Rimrocks in this time-exposure Tuesday night. The comet will be visible for the rest of the week in the Northwest sky.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The comet Neowise hangs over the Billings Rimrocks in this time-exposure Tuesday night. The comet will be visible for the rest of the week in the Northwest sky. 

5
0
1
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Relay For Life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News