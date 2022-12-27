Mark Morse is sworn in by District Court Judge Ashley Harada as a newly elected Yellowstone County Commissioner during a ceremony in the Stillwater Building on Tuesday. Reelected officials sworn in were Mike Linder, sheriff, Sherry Long, treasurer/assessor/superintendent of schools, Scott Twito, county attorney, Mary Jane Knisely, district court judge, David Carter, justice court judge and Jeanne Walker justice court judge.
Photo: County officials sworn in Tuesday
- Gazette staff
