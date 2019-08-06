{{featured_button_text}}
First Avenue crash

Northwest Energy workers replace a power pole after it was sheared off by a car on 1st Avenue North between North 11th and 12th Streets Tuesday morning. The driver was transported to a local hospital.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Northwest Energy workers replace a power pole after it was sheared off by a car on First Avenue North between North 11th and 12th Streets Tuesday morning.

The driver was taken to a local hospital.

